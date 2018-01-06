VIDEO: Sean McDonough Says Good-Bye to Jon Gruden, Gruden Says Nothing's Official
VIDEO: Sean McDonough Says Good-Bye to Jon Gruden, Gruden Says Nothing's Official
Ryan Glasspiegel | 2 hours ago
Jon Gruden is widely reported to be the next coach of the Raiders. His Monday Night Football broadcast partner of the last two years, Sean McDonough, said good-bye and alluded to that reality, while Gruden clarified that nothing’s official yet:
Sure Jon, whatever you say.
