NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Sean McDonough Says Good-Bye to Jon Gruden, Gruden Says Nothing's Official

VIDEO: Sean McDonough Says Good-Bye to Jon Gruden, Gruden Says Nothing's Official

NFL

VIDEO: Sean McDonough Says Good-Bye to Jon Gruden, Gruden Says Nothing's Official

Jon Gruden is widely reported to be the next coach of the Raiders. His Monday Night Football broadcast partner of the last two years, Sean McDonough, said good-bye and alluded to that reality, while Gruden clarified that nothing’s official yet:

Sure Jon, whatever you say.

, , Media, NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home