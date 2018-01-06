VIDEO: Darrelle Revis Quit on Derrick Henry Game-Clinching Run

There will be a lot of finger-pointing — Andy Reid deserves a scolding for not giving Kareem Hunt more carries — after the Chiefs’ second half collapse against the Titans, and one aspect caught at the end of the game by Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News really casts a bad look on Darrelle Revis:

Look at No. 24 Darrelle Revis on Derrick Henry's game-clinching run. Gave up on the Chiefs most important play of the season. What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/k9B0oVeCfp — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) January 7, 2018

Would Revis have succeeded in tackling Henry before the first-down marker? Probably not, but even if it was a 1 in 1,000 chance you have to pursue and lay out there, particularly with the Chiefs’ season on the line.