VIDEO: Marcus Mariota Threw a Touchdown Pass to Himself

With the Tennessee Titans’ hopes on life support, Marcus Mariota dipped deep into his bag of tricks and pulled out a miracle. On third-and-goal and after scrambling around for a bit, he unleashed a pass toward the end zone as he approached the line of scrimmage.

Kansas City’s Derrelle Revis jumped up to swat the ball away … and right into Mariota’s hands. The quick-thinking quarterback then ran into the end zone for a very unconventional 6-yard touchdown pass — to himself.