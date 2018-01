Travis Kelce caught a ball on 2nd-and-18 before getting hit pretty hard by Jayon Brown and Johnathan Cyprien of the Titans. Kelce got up wobbly, before jogging off the field and headed into the locker room to be tested under concussion protocol.

Incidentally, Kelce pretty apparently fumbled on the play, and it was the second fumble in under 30 seconds that Jeff Triplette somehow missed in the game: