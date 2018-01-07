Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue Accuses Richie Incognito Of Racist Slurs

Yannick Ngakoue took to Twitter after his Jacksonville Jaguars topped the Buffalo Bills 10-3 in the Wild Card round on Sunday to celebrate the win. He also took the opportunity to accuse Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito of using racist slurs during the game.

Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin! — YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018

“64” is Incognito’s number on the Bills, so this was clearly aimed at him.

It would not be the first time Incognito has been accused of being racist. The Jonathan Martin saga has been well-documented but he also reportedly once called Warren Sapp the N-word during a game. He was also filmed using the N-word during a profane rant.

Despite all of that, Incognito claims he’s not a racist despite repeatedly using a racial slur.

Anyone else think it’s time for Incognito to just go away?