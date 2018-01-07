Saturday NFL Wildcard Games Were Both Down at Least 10% Compared to Last Year

The NFL ratings were down on the first day of the playoffs, compared to a year ago. The Chiefs-Titans game was down 11% compared to last year’s Texans-Raiders game in the same time slot on ABC/ESPN, and the Rams-Falcons was down 10% compared to Seahawks/Lions in primetime on NBC.

Titans/Chiefs = 14.7, down 11% from 16.6 for last year's Texan's Raiders (h/t @JoshACarpenter ) Falcons/Rams: 14.9, down 10% from the 16.5 for Lions-Seahawks last year (h/t @NBCSportsPR ) — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) January 7, 2018

The Titans/Chiefs numbers are particular surprising considering it was up against a Raiders-Texans game from a year ago where Oakland was playing without Derek Carr, and the game was not competitive. We’ll see if today’s action, which includes a game from two of the smaller markets in the league in Buffalo and Jacksonville, and a southern regional matchup of NFC South foes in Carolina and New Orleans, fares any better.