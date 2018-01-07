Saints Lineman Tony McDaniel Decides to Keep Playing in Playoff Game as His Pregnant Wife Goes to Hospital [UPDATE]

Well, here’s a dilemma: Tony McDaniel of the Saints is near the end of a journeyman career in the NFL. At 32, he’s playing for his 6th team, but at least he’s in the playoffs again after winning a Super Bowl with Seattle.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound McDaniel plays along the defensive line and he’s on the field goal block team.

His wife went into labor during the Saints/Panthers game, and McDaniel was faced with a decision: Leave or stay? It’s unclear if this is his first child or not, but McDaniel made the decision to stay on the sideline to help his team try and win.

[UPDATE: Erin Andrews, who originally reported that McDaniel’s wife was in labor, updated her report by saying that she has gone to the hospital but is not in labor, and is suffering from the stomach flu.]

The Saints led 21-9 at halftime.