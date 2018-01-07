Tyrod Taylor Knocked Out After Dante Fowler Tackle in 4th Quarter

In a scary moment at the end of the ugly Jaguars/Bills playoff game, Buffalo QB Tyrod Taylor was knocked out after a hard tackle by Jacksonville defensive lineman Dante Fowler.

Taylor, who struggled all afternoon passing against the NFL’s #1 pass defense, tried to scramble up the middle when Fowler collared him and slammed Taylor to the ground, and his head hit the ground hard.

Taylor dropped the ball, and apparently was knocked out.

Nathan Peterman replaced Taylor on the 4th down play and ran for a first down, but later was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey to end the game.