Video: Cam Newton Collapses After Getting Crushed By David Onyemata

Cam Newton got absolutely drilled by Saints DT David Onyemata in the fourth quarter of today’s playoff game against the Saints. Newton appeared to evade a Tyler Davison pass rush — though later it turned out he was in fact down on initial contact — before getting trucked by Onyemata.

At first, Newton was able to get up with help of his teammates, but he eventually could not remain on his own power and collapsed to the ground.

Derek Anderson subbed for Newton on 3rd-and-17. Newton has already cleared concussion protocol — uh, that was kinda fast? — but it remains to be seen if he will return to the game.