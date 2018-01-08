Big Baller Brand Gets 'F' Rating from BBB, 100% of Reviews Are Negative

Given that LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand shipped the wrong pair of shoes, after many months, to Dan Le Batard, it wouldn’t be particularly surprising that some customers are not particularly happy with the service they’ve received.

Nevertheless, the extent to which customers are dissatisfied is quite staggering. As TMZ discovered, the Better Business Bureau has given the brand an F rating; there have been 44 reviews of Big Baller Brand there, and all 44 have been negative.

This one, via The Score, is probably the funniest:

If you’re gonna buy Big Baller Brand product, it’s probably best to go to one of their pop-up shops than to order online.