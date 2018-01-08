NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Bo Scarbrough Appears to Yell "F--- Trump" As Alabama Takes Field

Donald Trump is in attendance as Alabama and Georgia play for the national title. Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough made his opinion of the 45th president known as his team made its way out onto the field for the big game. The Sporting News identified him as the person yelling “f–k Trump,” in the above video.

On its face, this is an odd way to avoid distraction. Footage of the incident is bound to go viral and be everywhere by halftime.

