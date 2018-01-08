Chicago Bears Hire Chiefs' OC Matt Nagy as Guy to Transform Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears will name Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their next head coach, according to Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times. (shortly after that report, the Bears confirmed the hire). Nagy was on a short list of reported desired candidates for GM Ryan Pace, a list that included Josh McDaniels and John DeFilippo, quarterback coach with Philadelphia. Pace was always going to try to get an offensive guy and find “his own version of Sean McVay.”

The 39-year old Nagy was given playcalling duties in Kansas City in early December by Andy Reid. Reid’s coaching tree is prodigious and several of his former assistants have moved on to success elsewhere, and Pace is banking that Nagy will be the next. This was a crucial hire for Chicago, because Mitchell Trubisky is entering a key season in year two where the franchise needs to put better receiving weapons around him and see if he is the answer.