Florida Governor Rick Scott Issues a Proclamation Declaring Central Florida National Champions

Last week, Central Florida declared themselves as national champions after beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl. Auburn had defeated both Alabama and Georgia in the regular season–giving each their only loss as they head into the CFB Playoff title game. Central Florida went undefeated and was not even considered for a playoff spot, as they finished at 10th in the committee’s rankings.

Today, Rick Scott, the Republican Governor of Florida (who graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and not one of the Florida schools), issued an official proclamation declaring UCF as the national champions.

By order of Florida Gov. Rick Scott, UCF is the national champions (in Florida). Really. pic.twitter.com/5X7WjRCe9P — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 8, 2018

So now that the politicians are involved, I think we can say this thing has run its course. Of course, the system where a large segment of FCS has zero chance of playing in a playoff regardless of on-field results left the door open for this kind of governmental trolling.