Mekhi Brown probably needs to sit down for a while.

After the Alabama redshirt sophomore linebacker got a personal foul on kickoff return (for throwing a punch at a Georgia player), he got into it with a coach on the Crimson Tide sideline and had to be held back.

Check this out:

Here’s another look:

Mehki Brown's last moment as an Alabama football player pic.twitter.com/fa8qEcYhwz #NationalChampionship — kiki🤷🏽‍♀️ (@heyjdey) January 9, 2018

That’s the way you lose your scholarship.