Roundup: Lonzo, Lakers, Snap Losing Streak; Alex Trebek Had Brain Surgery; & Video of Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes Speech

Grace Elizabeth, a model … are you excited to eat crudo and duck meat in 2018? … “Sarah Silverman’s response to a Twitter troll is a master class in compassion” … carjackings are on the rise in Missouri … “Roy Moore accuser’s Gadsden home burns; arson investigation underway” … cassette sales were way up in 2017, but why? … “Man has conviction overturned for grabbing woman’s breasts during consensual sex” … Alex Trebek had brain surgery, and Jeopardy will be on hiatus for awhile … surfing company Quiksilver has acquired Billabong

If you want to play the blame game in New England, it’s gotta be Bob Kraft. Also, two former Patriots talk about Patriots politics, and why the National Championship will be a disaster. [Podcast]

Suspended Tennessee athletic director John Currie is still making $17,000 per week. [Knoxville News]

Even after reading this, I still don’t understand the irrational behavior of sports fans. [Medium]

Must-read column on the problems plaguing college football heading into the National Championship game. [USA Today Sports]

Learn all about new Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, who is a longtime scout. [Packers News]

The Lakers 9-game losing streak is over, only because they played the one NBA team with a worse record than them: The Hawks. Lonzo Ball had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. [LA Times]

Jake Fromm was a Little League World Series hero, that gigantic kid who was way bigger than everyone. [The Athletic]

Good look at how jet action is bubbling up to the NFL this season, just ignore all the Andy Reid/Chiefs stuff, especially after he laid that playoff egg. [The Ringer]

Alvin Kamara didn’t have a big Wildcard Game, but nonetheless this is a good read about the Saints running back. [SI]

Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes won social media.

Video of Stephen Curry scoring 45 points on the Clippers in only 30 minutes Saturday night.

Sylvester Stallone has a 19-year old daughter who did this video; also, she has over 600,000 “followers” on Instagram.

