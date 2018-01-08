Roundup: Lonzo, Lakers, Snap Losing Streak; Alex Trebek Had Brain Surgery; & Video of Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes Speech

Grace Elizabeth, a model … are you excited to eat crudo and duck meat in 2018? … “Sarah Silverman’s response to a Twitter troll is a master class in compassion” … carjackings are on the rise in Missouri … “Roy Moore accuser’s Gadsden home burns; arson investigation underway” … cassette sales were way up in 2017, but why? … “Man has conviction overturned for grabbing woman’s breasts during consensual sex” … Alex Trebek had brain surgery, and Jeopardy will be on hiatus for awhile … surfing company Quiksilver has acquired Billabong …

If you want to play the blame game in New England, it’s gotta be Bob Kraft. Also, two former Patriots talk about Patriots politics, and why the National Championship will be a disaster. [Podcast]

Suspended Tennessee athletic director John Currie is still making $17,000 per week. [Knoxville News]

Even after reading this, I still don’t understand the irrational behavior of sports fans. [Medium]

Must-read column on the problems plaguing college football heading into the National Championship game. [USA Today Sports]

Learn all about new Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, who is a longtime scout. [Packers News]

The Lakers 9-game losing streak is over, only because they played the one NBA team with a worse record than them: The Hawks. Lonzo Ball had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. [LA Times]

Jake Fromm was a Little League World Series hero, that gigantic kid who was way bigger than everyone. [The Athletic]

Good look at how jet action is bubbling up to the NFL this season, just ignore all the Andy Reid/Chiefs stuff, especially after he laid that playoff egg. [The Ringer]

Alvin Kamara didn’t have a big Wildcard Game, but nonetheless this is a good read about the Saints running back. [SI]

Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes won social media.

Video of Stephen Curry scoring 45 points on the Clippers in only 30 minutes Saturday night.

Sylvester Stallone has a 19-year old daughter who did this video; also, she has over 600,000 “followers” on Instagram.