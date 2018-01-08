Rivals.com Reporter Courtney Roland Missing Since Saturday [UPDATE: She Has Been Found by Police, is Safe]

[UPDATE: Courtney Roland has been found by the police on Monday morning and is safe. She was found in the Galleria area of Houston and has been transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Thank Jesus! Courtney Roland has been found by the Houston Police. Thank you to everybody for your prayers and please respect the family at this time #HelpFindCourtney — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

The original story with details on what prompted police to search for her is below.]

Houston Police are asking for information regarding the whereabouts of Courtney Roland, a Texas A&M reporter for Rivals.com, who went missing in the area on Saturday. She was last seen leaving an Aggies football camp in an Uber.

Her family has filed a missing persons report.

Information obtained in our investigation thus far indicates Ms. Roland was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jan 7) walking alone in a store in the mall. Anyone who has seen her since that time is encouraged to call our Missing Persons Unit 713-394-1840. #HouNews https://t.co/kyp3yBsS7b — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Authorities recovered Roland’s Jeep early Monday morning but the 29-year-old remains missing. Her disappearance comes shortly after she sent an alarming message to a her roommate.

Roland’s roommate told KPRC that Roland texted her about a suspicious man she saw in Walgreens who was following her. The roommate said he followed Roland to her home in a blue truck as she was parked in the driveway. The roommate said the blue truck looped back around and parked behind her and Roland got out of her car and the truck sped off.

Roland’s mother says she also received a text from her daughter’s phone, reading: “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.