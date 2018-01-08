VIDEO: Tua Tagovailoa's Incredible Scramble Gave Alabama Life

Down 13-0 coming out of halftime, Nick Saban pulled the trigger on a quarterback change. He replaced two-year starter with Tua Tagovailoa , a true freshman whose last pass against an FCS team came back in October. The five-star freshman rewarded his coach by leading the Tide on a touchdown drive.

The key play was an incredible scramble on 3rd-and-7. Tagovailoa took off to his right, broke a tackle and made his way around the left side for a gain of 9.

Georgia quickly answered with an 93-yard touchdown drive capped by an 80-yard bomb by Jake Fromm to Mecole Hardman.