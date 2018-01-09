Bulletin Board Material Fails as Trae Young Disses, Defeats Texas Tech

Eleven months ago Trae Young was sitting there with his dad and a reporter from USA Today, talking about what all was going through his mind as he decided which college to choose.

One option was Texas Tech, where his father, Ray, had played from 1996-2000.

“I think it’d be cool to be the first five-star recruit they’ve ever had,” Trae says. “That’s appealing to me, but, to be honest… Umm…” Trae hesitates. It’s clear he’s trying to spare his dad’s feelings, but Ray presses him. “It’s just us in here, man,” Ray says. “Come on now.” “I just think they need more talent,” Trae says. “Sorry, I’m just being honest. I just want to win.”

Young was obviously trying not to cause any trouble with that, but he said it nonetheless, and there is virtually no chance Texas Tech’s players were unaware of this before No. 8 Texas Tech faced No. 8 Oklahoma, where Young wound up signing.

It was one of Young’s worst shooting performances of the year. He went 7-for-23 from the field but still wound up with 27 points and nine assists, and the Sooners won by 10.

Which just goes to show you bulletin board material doesn’t work and the fear of it shouldn’t prevent anybody from saying what they mean.