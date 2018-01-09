I Can't Stop Watching Mike Gundy's Non-Reaction to Alabama's National Title-Winning Touchdown

Coaches film room reaction to Bama’s game-winning TD pic.twitter.com/XPFGXjZrzP — Mark (@tole_cover) January 9, 2018

ESPN’s Coaches Film Room yet again delivered solid entertainment during the national championship game. Of all the great football minds assembled, Mike Gundy definitely had the best Camaro-friendly hair. And while he was a key addition to the group as Alabama and Georgia fought late into the night, his stoic non-reaction to Tua Tagovailoa’s crown-winning touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith overshadowed his previous contributions.

Who … who reacts like this? This should not be normalized. My man saw the most thrilling play possible in the biggest moment possible and could only blink.