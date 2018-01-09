NCAAF USA Today Sports

I Can't Stop Watching Mike Gundy's Non-Reaction to Alabama's National Title-Winning Touchdown

ESPN’s Coaches Film Room yet again delivered solid entertainment during the national championship game. Of all the great football minds assembled, Mike Gundy definitely had the best Camaro-friendly hair. And while he was a key addition to the group as Alabama and Georgia fought late into the night, his stoic non-reaction to Tua Tagovailoa’s crown-winning touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith overshadowed his previous contributions.

Who … who reacts like this? This should not be normalized. My man saw the most thrilling play possible in the biggest moment possible and could only blink.

