Mikaela Shiffrin Will Be America's Biggest Star At The 2018 Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin just keeps winning and has legitimately become one of the world’s most dominant athletes in any sport. On Tuesday, Shiffrin became the first Alpine skier in 20 years to win five consecutive World Cup races. The Colorado native is just 22 years old and is poised to be America’s biggest star at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Shiffrin was thrust into the limelight at the 2014 Sochi Olympics when she took home gold in the slalom, her signature event. Since then she has continued to dominate, and now has three slalom world championships and earned a silver in the giant slalom in 2017.

Meanwhile, she’s won the season slalom title in four of the last five seasons (and she’s in first in 2018), finished second in the giant slalom in 2017 and also won her first overall season title last year. Oh, and she’s branching out, with a win in the downhill already this season.

Shiffrin has a great personality, is photogenic and is the most talented skier this country has produced in decades. She’s poised to be an enormous star if she can have any success in Pyeongchang during the Olympics.

While Lindsey Vonn may get the headlines, Shiffrin is America’s best skier and has been for a few years. And she’s only getting better.

Get ready to be inundated with stories about Ms. Shiffrin as the Winter Olympics approach.