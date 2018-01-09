PM Roundup: Natalie Dormer; Nick Saban Already Focused On 2018; Lakers Vs. LaVar Ball

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is SHOCKED Alabama won another national title. Who could have seen that coming?

Natalie announces BAFTAs: Phillips favorite Natalie Dormer looked fantastic as she announced the BAFTA nominees on Tuesday. The woman who played both Margaery Tyrell and Anne Boleyn has two big movies coming this year in “Patient Zero” and “The Professor and the Madman.”

Saban will look ahead to 2018 season soon: Nick Saban says he won’t reflect on his 2017 title for long. The 66-year-old head coach will turn his attention forward soon, but knows he can’t keep doing his job forever.

Lakers have a LaVar Ball problem: The Los Angeles Lakers have a LaVar Ball problem and it’s clearly starting to become an issue for the franchise.

Tweet of the Day:

Dear Nick Saban.

Please retire now. You are the greatest of all time. Signed,

The rest of the SEC — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) January 9, 2018

