VIDEO: Tua Tagovailoa Hits DeVonta Smith for Insane Alabama Win in OT

Alabama-Georgia was an absolutely remarkable game. Tua Tagovailoa entered the game at halftime with Bama down 13-0, and threw a 41-yard touchdown in overtime to DeVonta Smith to win the game 26-23.

The play came after a crazy sequence where Alabama’s kicker Andy Pappanastos missed a 36-yard field goal at the end of regulation that would’ve given Alabama the win. Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drilled a 51-yarder in overtime and after taking a sack on first down Tagovailoa made the magic happen.

Alabama, with all its young talent, is going to be a force to be reckoned with yet again next year.