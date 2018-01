Devonta Smith (@Smityyy03) said this at the #ArmyBowl last year. Tua and him made ‘em happen for sure pic.twitter.com/aaob84Bo8l — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) January 9, 2018

Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith to seal Alabama’s national championship victory. A year ago they were both in high school. Now they’re forever tied in college football lore.

And perhaps it’s all because Tagovailoa got in Smith’s ear during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The then-Bama-committed thrower told the undecided receiver that the two could do big things at Alabama together.

Fact check: TRUE.