PM Roundup: Gal Gadot; Texas Guard Andrew Jones Has Leukemia; Gym Chain Bans Cable News

The Big Lead's PM Sports Roundup

Gal gets another gig: Gal Gadot has been announced as the new face of Revlon. PMR is fully in support of this development, because the more Gal Gadot the better.

Texas guard has leukemia: Texas guard Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia and is undergoing treatment. We wish him the best in his battle.

Gym bans cable news: Life Time Fitness is banning cable news from the televisions in all of its 130 locations in 27 states. I fully support this move. I hate when gym televisions are on anything but sports.

Tweet of the Day:

Of all the scandals I expected to see today, a kayak sabotaging scandal was definitely not one of them. https://t.co/8GEteuvjXO — Katie (@KatieC1212) January 9, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

The Lakers Don’t Have A Lonzo Ball Problem, They Have A LaVar BallProblem

Ignore the Voters Who Put Central Florida No. 1 Over Alabama

End the Full-Court Press

National Championship Game Will Be Last Time We All Enjoy Tua Tagovailoa

Around the Sports Internet:

Baker Mayfield will be at NFL scouting combine despite arrest

Jon Gruden’s introductory press conference with the Raiders was fairly insane

Bruce Arians says Nick Saban “covets” the New York Giants head coaching gig, but now apparently claims he was just kidding

The Brewers and Angels look like breakout candidates in 2018

