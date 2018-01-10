USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Businessman Slips on Ice, Continues to Slip on Ice, Is He Still Slipping on Ice?

Miscellany

Folks, it is very important to toss some rock salt or ice melt onto the slippery portions of your walkway. Failure to do so could result in an unfortunate “slip into an ice-coated vortex” for eternity. This businessman was able to break away from such a fate, but only after a solid eight seconds of uncertainty.

The good news? He survived the ground, though his forward progress will is difficult to determine.

 

