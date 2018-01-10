MLB Agent Jason Wood Fired For Filming Clients In Shower

An agent representing a number of Major League Baseball players has been fired by his agency and suspended by the MLB players’ union for allegedly videotaping his clients while they were showering.

Jason Wood, who was the President of Baseball at Career Sports Entertainment, has been fired by the company. He had been there since April, when CSE acquired Arland Sports, an agency he founded in 2006.

A player recently took a shower at Wood’s home and found a camera, according to FanRag Sports. The player — who has chosen to remain anonymous — fired Wood after confronting him and there is an ongoing investigation into him allegedly filming other athletes.

Wood represented Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, New York Yankees pitcher David Phelps, Tampa Bay Rays hurler Jake Odorizzi and Colorado Rockies uber-prospect Riley Pint among others.

I’m sure there will be more from this story soon.