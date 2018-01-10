Kirk Ferentz and His Wife Really Love Their Gravel Road, Are in Lawsuit With Neighbors

Kirk Ferentz and his wife are involved in litigation in Iowa with several of their neighbors, and it goes to trial next month. The gist of it? Kirk and Mary Ferentz really love their gravel road and their privacy, and other neighbors on a single lane gravel road want to pave and improve the roadways. The battle has been off and on since 2001. When the road was resurfaced (but still left as a gravel road) in 2003, the Ferentz family opposed it because it brought more “stalkers and gawkers” to the neighborhood.

Ferentz has been the coach at Iowa since 1999 and the couple has lived in this house for most of that time. The most likely outcome is that Kirk Ferentz wins on 8 out of 13 possible claims and then gets a 20-year contract to remain in charge of the road.