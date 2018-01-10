There Is a Plot Twist in Where Matt Patricia Might End Up Next Season

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will likely be an NFL head coach next season, but it remains to be seen exactly where. (Whether he will succeed is a whole ‘nother story, as the Belichick coaching tree has thus far not been splendid in the NFL.)

Over the weekend, Mike Florio reported that the Patriots “are bracing for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to leave, most likely to become the next coach of the Detroit Lions.” Today, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported that “all signs are pointing” to Patricia coaching the Giants.

“Our report was and is that the Patriots are bracing for Patricia to leave, and that the Patriots believe the most likely destination is Detroit,” Florio tells The Big Lead by text message. “I was not reporting then, and am not reporting now, that the Lions will hire or are likely to hire Patricia. The news was that the Patriots believe he will be leaving, regardless of where he ends up.”

It would be quite interesting if Giants co-owner John Mara, an avowed supporter of Roger Goodell, hired the assistant coach whose decision to wear a Barstool Goodell clown shirt irked the commissioner, but if they feel he’s the best option to Make the Giants Great Again perhaps that detail could be overlooked.