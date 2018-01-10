Sony Open Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule: Can Justin Thomas Replicate his 2017 Results?

The first tournament of 2018 is in the books after Dustin Johnson cruised to a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Johnson isn’t in the field this week at the Sony Open, the second leg of the Hawaii swing, but Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are.

Thomas will be looking to defend his spectacular 2017 appearance at Waialae Country Club that included a first round 59. His buddy, Jordan Spieth, is coming off of a solid performance at the Tournament of Champions where he finished ninth at 12-under and will be looking to get his first win of the 2018 season.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

Jordan Spieth +505 Justin Thomas +805 Marc Leishman +1415 Brian Harman +1650 Kevin Kisner +1850 Russell Henley +2850 Xander Shauffele +3250 Cameron Smith +3250 Gary Woodland +3250 Daniel Berger +3250

TV Schedule

Thursday 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM Golf Channel Sunday 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Golf Channel 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Golf Channel

Tee Times

If you aren’t interested in browsing through the full field, Jordan Spieth tees off at 8AM with Xander Schauffele and Daniel Berger. Justin Thomas tees off at 12:40 with Jason Dufner and Kevin Kisner.

Tee Times Hole Players 7:00 AM 1 Danny Lee Ryan Palmer Colt Knost 10 Bill Haas Steve Wheatcroft Blayne Barber 7:10 AM 1 Ted Potter, Jr. Michael Kim Richy Werenski 10 Mark Wilson Harold Varner III Ollie Schniederjans 7:20 AM 1 Robert Streb John Huh Morgan Hoffmann 10 Jonathan Byrd J.J. Spaun Kevin Tway 7:30 AM 1 Jonas Blixt D.A. Points Vijay Singh 10 Vaughn Taylor Emiliano Grillo Charles Howell III 7:40 AM 1 Wesley Bryan Chris Kirk K.J. Choi 10 Kyle Stanley Russell Knox James Hahn 7:50 AM 1 Austin Cook Cameron Smith Luke Donald 10 Marc Leishman Si Woo Kim Webb Simpson 8:00 AM 1 Russell Henley Fabian Gomez Peter Malnati 10 Xander Schauffele Jordan Spieth Daniel Berger 8:10 AM 1 Chad Campbell Jason Kokrak Tyrone Van Aswegen 10 Matt Jones Ryan Blaum Peter Uihlein 8:20 AM 1 Troy Merritt Ben Martin Cameron Tringale 10 Omar Uresti Bronson Burgoon Brandon Harkins 8:30 AM 1 Talor Gooch Lanto Griffin Daisuke Kataoka 10 Brett Stegmaier Matt Atkins Tatsuya Kodai 8:40 AM 1 Tyler Duncun Andrew Yun John Oda 10 Ben Silverman Roberto Diaz Eric Dugas 8:50 AM 1 Andrew Putnam Stephan Jaeger Sam Ryder 10 Nicholas Lindheim Adam Schenk Shugo Imahira 11:40 AM 1 Scott Brown Keegan Bradley Sean O’Hair 10 Chez Reavie Jon Curran Dominic Bozzelli 11:50 AM 1 Scott Piercy Ricky Barnes Steve Allan 10 Kevin Na Whee Kim Luke List 12:00 PM 1 Harris English Jamie Lovemark Patrick Rodgers 10 Michael Thompson Kelly Kraft Yusaku Miyazato 12:10 PM 1 Brian Harman Billy Hurley III Smylie Kaufman 10 Aaron Baddeley Gary Woodland Brian Gay 12:20 PM 1 Mac Hughes Greg Chalmers Tony Finau 10 Brian Stuard Sangmoon Bae Stewart Cink 12:30 PM 1 Patton Kizzire Jimmy Walker Zach Johnson 10 Ryan Armour Hudson Swafford Jim Herman 12:40 PM 1 Justin Thomas Jason Dufner Kevin Kisner 10 Chris Stroud Cody Gribble William McGirt 12:50 PM 1 J.J. Henry Rory Sabbatini Jerry Kelly 10 Matt Every John Peterson Andrew Landry 1:00 PM 1 Joel Dahmen Tom Lovelady Zecheng Dou 10 Jonathan Randolph Beau Hossler Hyung-Sung Kim 1:10 PM 1 Sam Saunders Tom Hoge Nate Lashley 10 Rob Oppenheim Conrad Shindler Satoshi Kodaira 1:20 PM 1 Kyle Thompson Xinjun Zhang Ethan Tracy 10 Seamus Power Corey Conners Gunn Yang 1:30 PM 1 Martin Piller Aaron Wise Abraham Ancer 10 Brice Garnett Keith Mitchell Tyler Ota

My Pick

Even though Justin Thomas didn’t play extremely well last week at the Tournament of Champions, I’m going to stick with him to win this week. Thomas’s success at Waialae last season was just a preview of the season he would go on to have, and for me, there’s no reason to expect that to continue this year. Not to mention he’ll have a very savvy veteran looper on his bag in Jim “Bones” MacKay.