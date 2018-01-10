Golf USA Today Sports

Sony Open Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule: Can Justin Thomas Replicate his 2017 Results?

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The first tournament of 2018 is in the books after Dustin Johnson cruised to a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Johnson isn’t in the field this week at the Sony Open, the second leg of the Hawaii swing, but Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are.

Thomas will be looking to defend his spectacular 2017 appearance at Waialae Country Club that included a first round 59. His buddy, Jordan Spieth, is coming off of a solid performance at the Tournament of Champions where he finished ninth at 12-under and will be looking to get his first win of the 2018 season.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

Jordan Spieth +505
Justin Thomas +805
Marc Leishman +1415
Brian Harman +1650
Kevin Kisner +1850
Russell Henley +2850
Xander Shauffele +3250
Cameron Smith +3250
Gary Woodland +3250
Daniel Berger +3250

TV Schedule

Thursday 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM Golf Channel
Friday 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM Golf Channel
Sunday 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Golf Channel 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Golf Channel

Tee Times

If you aren’t interested in browsing through the full field, Jordan Spieth tees off at 8AM with Xander Schauffele and Daniel Berger. Justin Thomas tees off at 12:40 with Jason Dufner and Kevin Kisner.

Tee Times Hole Players
7:00 AM 1 Danny Lee Ryan Palmer Colt Knost
10  Bill Haas Steve Wheatcroft Blayne Barber
7:10 AM 1 Ted Potter, Jr. Michael Kim Richy Werenski
10 Mark Wilson Harold Varner III Ollie Schniederjans
7:20 AM 1 Robert Streb John Huh Morgan Hoffmann
10 Jonathan Byrd J.J. Spaun Kevin Tway
7:30 AM 1 Jonas Blixt D.A. Points Vijay Singh
10 Vaughn Taylor Emiliano Grillo Charles Howell III
7:40 AM 1 Wesley Bryan Chris Kirk K.J. Choi
10 Kyle Stanley Russell Knox James Hahn
7:50 AM 1 Austin Cook Cameron Smith Luke Donald
10 Marc Leishman Si Woo Kim Webb Simpson
8:00 AM 1 Russell Henley Fabian Gomez Peter Malnati
10 Xander Schauffele Jordan Spieth Daniel Berger
8:10 AM 1 Chad Campbell Jason Kokrak Tyrone Van Aswegen
10 Matt Jones Ryan Blaum Peter Uihlein
8:20 AM 1 Troy Merritt Ben Martin Cameron Tringale
10 Omar Uresti Bronson Burgoon Brandon Harkins
8:30 AM 1  Talor Gooch Lanto Griffin Daisuke Kataoka
10 Brett Stegmaier Matt Atkins Tatsuya Kodai
8:40 AM 1 Tyler Duncun Andrew Yun John Oda
10 Ben Silverman Roberto Diaz Eric Dugas
8:50 AM 1 Andrew Putnam Stephan Jaeger Sam Ryder
10 Nicholas Lindheim Adam Schenk Shugo Imahira
11:40 AM  1  Scott Brown Keegan Bradley Sean O’Hair
10 Chez Reavie Jon Curran Dominic Bozzelli
11:50 AM 1 Scott Piercy Ricky Barnes Steve Allan
10 Kevin Na Whee Kim Luke List
12:00 PM 1 Harris English Jamie Lovemark Patrick Rodgers
10 Michael Thompson Kelly Kraft Yusaku Miyazato
12:10 PM 1 Brian Harman Billy Hurley III Smylie Kaufman
10 Aaron Baddeley Gary Woodland Brian Gay
12:20 PM 1 Mac Hughes Greg Chalmers Tony Finau
10 Brian Stuard Sangmoon Bae Stewart Cink
12:30 PM 1 Patton Kizzire Jimmy Walker Zach Johnson
10 Ryan Armour Hudson Swafford Jim Herman
12:40 PM 1 Justin Thomas Jason Dufner Kevin Kisner
10 Chris Stroud Cody Gribble William McGirt
12:50 PM 1 J.J. Henry Rory Sabbatini Jerry Kelly
10 Matt Every John Peterson Andrew Landry
1:00 PM 1 Joel Dahmen Tom Lovelady Zecheng Dou
10 Jonathan Randolph Beau Hossler Hyung-Sung Kim
1:10 PM 1 Sam Saunders Tom Hoge Nate Lashley
10 Rob Oppenheim Conrad Shindler Satoshi Kodaira
1:20 PM 1 Kyle Thompson Xinjun Zhang Ethan Tracy
10 Seamus Power Corey Conners Gunn Yang
1:30 PM 1 Martin Piller Aaron Wise Abraham Ancer
10 Brice Garnett Keith Mitchell Tyler Ota

My Pick

Even though Justin Thomas didn’t play extremely well last week at the Tournament of Champions, I’m going to stick with him to win this week. Thomas’s success at Waialae last season was just a preview of the season he would go on to have, and for me, there’s no reason to expect that to continue this year. Not to mention he’ll have a very savvy veteran looper on his bag in Jim “Bones” MacKay.

