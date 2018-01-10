Sony Open Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule: Can Justin Thomas Replicate his 2017 Results?

The first tournament of 2018 is in the books after Dustin Johnson cruised to a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Johnson isn’t in the field this week at the Sony Open, the second leg of the Hawaii swing, but Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are.
Thomas will be looking to defend his spectacular 2017 appearance at Waialae Country Club that included a first round 59. His buddy, Jordan Spieth, is coming off of a solid performance at the Tournament of Champions where he finished ninth at 12-under and will be looking to get his first win of the 2018 season.
Odds via BetDSI.eu
|Jordan Spieth
|+505
|Justin Thomas
|+805
|Marc Leishman
|+1415
|Brian Harman
|+1650
|Kevin Kisner
|+1850
|Russell Henley
|+2850
|Xander Shauffele
|+3250
|Cameron Smith
|+3250
|Gary Woodland
|+3250
|Daniel Berger
|+3250
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|7:00 PM – 10:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|7:00 PM – 10:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|7:00 PM – 10:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Sunday
|4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
|Golf Channel
Tee Times
If you aren’t interested in browsing through the full field, Jordan Spieth tees off at 8AM with Xander Schauffele and Daniel Berger. Justin Thomas tees off at 12:40 with Jason Dufner and Kevin Kisner.
|Tee Times
|Hole
|Players
|7:00 AM
|1
|Danny Lee
|Ryan Palmer
|Colt Knost
|10
|Bill Haas
|Steve Wheatcroft
|Blayne Barber
|7:10 AM
|1
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Michael Kim
|Richy Werenski
|10
|Mark Wilson
|Harold Varner III
|Ollie Schniederjans
|7:20 AM
|1
|Robert Streb
|John Huh
|Morgan Hoffmann
|10
|Jonathan Byrd
|J.J. Spaun
|Kevin Tway
|7:30 AM
|1
|Jonas Blixt
|D.A. Points
|Vijay Singh
|10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Emiliano Grillo
|Charles Howell III
|7:40 AM
|1
|Wesley Bryan
|Chris Kirk
|K.J. Choi
|10
|Kyle Stanley
|Russell Knox
|James Hahn
|7:50 AM
|1
|Austin Cook
|Cameron Smith
|Luke Donald
|10
|Marc Leishman
|Si Woo Kim
|Webb Simpson
|8:00 AM
|1
|Russell Henley
|Fabian Gomez
|Peter Malnati
|10
|Xander Schauffele
|Jordan Spieth
|Daniel Berger
|8:10 AM
|1
|Chad Campbell
|Jason Kokrak
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|10
|Matt Jones
|Ryan Blaum
|Peter Uihlein
|8:20 AM
|1
|Troy Merritt
|Ben Martin
|Cameron Tringale
|10
|Omar Uresti
|Bronson Burgoon
|Brandon Harkins
|8:30 AM
|1
|Talor Gooch
|Lanto Griffin
|Daisuke Kataoka
|10
|Brett Stegmaier
|Matt Atkins
|Tatsuya Kodai
|8:40 AM
|1
|Tyler Duncun
|Andrew Yun
|John Oda
|10
|Ben Silverman
|Roberto Diaz
|Eric Dugas
|8:50 AM
|1
|Andrew Putnam
|Stephan Jaeger
|Sam Ryder
|10
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Adam Schenk
|Shugo Imahira
|11:40 AM
|1
|Scott Brown
|Keegan Bradley
|Sean O’Hair
|10
|Chez Reavie
|Jon Curran
|Dominic Bozzelli
|11:50 AM
|1
|Scott Piercy
|Ricky Barnes
|Steve Allan
|10
|Kevin Na
|Whee Kim
|Luke List
|12:00 PM
|1
|Harris English
|Jamie Lovemark
|Patrick Rodgers
|10
|Michael Thompson
|Kelly Kraft
|Yusaku Miyazato
|12:10 PM
|1
|Brian Harman
|Billy Hurley III
|Smylie Kaufman
|10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Gary Woodland
|Brian Gay
|12:20 PM
|1
|Mac Hughes
|Greg Chalmers
|Tony Finau
|10
|Brian Stuard
|Sangmoon Bae
|Stewart Cink
|12:30 PM
|1
|Patton Kizzire
|Jimmy Walker
|Zach Johnson
|10
|Ryan Armour
|Hudson Swafford
|Jim Herman
|12:40 PM
|1
|Justin Thomas
|Jason Dufner
|Kevin Kisner
|10
|Chris Stroud
|Cody Gribble
|William McGirt
|12:50 PM
|1
|J.J. Henry
|Rory Sabbatini
|Jerry Kelly
|10
|Matt Every
|John Peterson
|Andrew Landry
|1:00 PM
|1
|Joel Dahmen
|Tom Lovelady
|Zecheng Dou
|10
|Jonathan Randolph
|Beau Hossler
|Hyung-Sung Kim
|1:10 PM
|1
|Sam Saunders
|Tom Hoge
|Nate Lashley
|10
|Rob Oppenheim
|Conrad Shindler
|Satoshi Kodaira
|1:20 PM
|1
|Kyle Thompson
|Xinjun Zhang
|Ethan Tracy
|10
|Seamus Power
|Corey Conners
|Gunn Yang
|1:30 PM
|1
|Martin Piller
|Aaron Wise
|Abraham Ancer
|10
|Brice Garnett
|Keith Mitchell
|Tyler Ota
My Pick
Even though Justin Thomas didn’t play extremely well last week at the Tournament of Champions, I’m going to stick with him to win this week. Thomas’s success at Waialae last season was just a preview of the season he would go on to have, and for me, there’s no reason to expect that to continue this year. Not to mention he’ll have a very savvy veteran looper on his bag in Jim “Bones” MacKay.
