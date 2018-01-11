PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Undertaker vs. John Cena At Wrestlemania; LeBron, Curry Take All-Star Vote Lead

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not thinking of going solo.
Camila speaks on leaving girl group: Camila Cabello is speaking up on why she left girl group Fifth Harmony. We all know the real reason anyone leaves a group: there’s more money in a solo career. Something tells me she’ll just be fine on her own:
Undertaker vs. Cena likely happening: The Undertaker and John Cena have never faced off in a high-stakes match and that’s apparently going to change. Reports suggest The Undertaker will be returning to face Cena at WrestleMania this year.
LeBron, Curry new All-Star vote leaders: LeBron James and Stephen Curry have jumped into the All-Star balloting lead in their respective conferences. James leaped over Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Curry vaulted teammate Kevin Durant.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
No One Has Ever Cared More About the Washington Wizards Than Stephen A. Smith
Kyrie Irving Believes Ignorance Is a Fundamental Right
LaVar Ball Would Be “Deterrent” to LeBron James Joining the Lakers
Albert Breer says Bill O’Brien ‘might be the #1 guy” if Bill Belichick Leaves the Patriots
Around the Sports Internet:
Former NHL enforcer Matt Johnson was arrested for vandalism in Los Angeles
Some reasons why the MLB offseason has been so ridiculously slow
Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ryan Harrison both joined the exodus of Alabama players to the NFL
Bayern Munich youth prospect Timothy Tillman is switching his country affiliation to the United States, in a boost to the USMNT
Song of the Day:
Comments