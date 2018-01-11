PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Undertaker vs. John Cena At Wrestlemania; LeBron, Curry Take All-Star Vote Lead

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not thinking of going solo.

Camila speaks on leaving girl group: Camila Cabello is speaking up on why she left girl group Fifth Harmony. We all know the real reason anyone leaves a group: there’s more money in a solo career. Something tells me she’ll just be fine on her own:

guess fall season 🌹#LoveGUESS #CamilaxGUESS A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Undertaker vs. Cena likely happening: The Undertaker and John Cena have never faced off in a high-stakes match and that’s apparently going to change. Reports suggest The Undertaker will be returning to face Cena at WrestleMania this year.

LeBron, Curry new All-Star vote leaders: LeBron James and Stephen Curry have jumped into the All-Star balloting lead in their respective conferences. James leaped over Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Curry vaulted teammate Kevin Durant.

Tweet of the Day:

Kevin Love and Ben Simmons having more All-Star votes than Oladipo is why fans are stupid. — james (@ipbasketball) January 11, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

No One Has Ever Cared More About the Washington Wizards Than Stephen A. Smith

Kyrie Irving Believes Ignorance Is a Fundamental Right

LaVar Ball Would Be “Deterrent” to LeBron James Joining the Lakers

Albert Breer says Bill O’Brien ‘might be the #1 guy” if Bill Belichick Leaves the Patriots

Around the Sports Internet:

Former NHL enforcer Matt Johnson was arrested for vandalism in Los Angeles

Some reasons why the MLB offseason has been so ridiculously slow

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ryan Harrison both joined the exodus of Alabama players to the NFL

Bayern Munich youth prospect Timothy Tillman is switching his country affiliation to the United States, in a boost to the USMNT

Song of the Day: