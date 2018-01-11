Gregg Popovich Calls LaVar Ball's Opinion 'Meaningless'

Gregg Popovich has a gift for giving perfect answers to reporters’ questions. On Thursday he did it again before his San Antonio Spurs played the Los Angeles Lakers.

When asked about LaVar Ball and his criticism of Lakers head coach Luke Walton, Pop had the following to say:

Pop on LaVar criticism of Luke: “Luke has been schooled in this game since he was a little kid… he doesn’t even know what he knows (about the game) probably.” pic.twitter.com/bPMlXhKjLo — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 12, 2018

That was yet another perfect answer from Popovich.

Pop’s attack on LaVar hits that much harder because it’s coming from such a respected basketball mind.

Walton, Lonzo Ball and the Lakers will all be fine, but it will take time until they’re competing on a higher level.