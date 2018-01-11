Jen Selter Says She Is Just 'Friends' With Kristaps Porzingis, But ...

When we last covered the possible bourgeoning romance between Jen Selter and Kristaps Porzingis, the two were leaving not just bread crumbs but whole loaves to be devoured by their social media followings.

The New York Post caught up with Selter, who was sitting just off the court at last night’s Knicks-Bulls game at MSG, but Selter “insisted with a smile that the two were ‘friends.’” However, Selter’s mother interjected with a “You never know.”

As a friend, Selter sought to help out Porzingis’ All-Star campaign earlier this week:

The world breathlessly awaits further developments in this relationship.