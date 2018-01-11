Kyrie Irving Believes Ignorance Is a Fundamental Right

Kyrie Irving is a defender of free belief — even if that belief has been scientifically disproven.

Irving has recently backed away from spreading the flat earth theory, a retro trend of ignorance which was all the rage in the Middle Ages. But the Boston Celtics star is not afraid to back people in believing what they want, including that theory.

After flying to London and surely failing to spot the edges of the earth from the plane, Irving was asked whether his stance on a flat earth had changed.

After flying halfway around the world to London, @TheStarters once again ask Kyrie Irving if the world is flat 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wi5E5KAr3P — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 11, 2018

“I feel like that question was going to come,” he told The Starters with a laugh. “And for me, it’s not about whether the world is flat or whether the world is round. It’s really about just everyone just believing what they want to believe and feeling comfortable with it. I’m not a scientist. I’m not here to tell everyone that, ‘This is it.’ For me, it’s just giving everyone a chance to do their own research and find their own knowledge instead of having knowledge just shoved to you.”

I get it: Irving wants everyone challenge the status quo. He wants folks to be inquisitive in seeking the truth. Research is good. The only reason the flat earth theory was disproven in the first place was because of Pythagoras’ ability to challenge the status quo, held by the Ancient Greeks. So, yes, challenging the status quo is the picture of progression.

Kyrie has planted his progressive thought process amid a swill of regression and ignorance. He’s planted his flag atop the wrong hill.

But is that hill flat?