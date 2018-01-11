WATCH: Marcus Morris Tries To Fight Ben Simmons After Hard Screen

Marcus Morris doesn’t seem to be enjoying his time in jolly old London. Morris was ready to fight Ben Simmons after the Philadelphia 76ers point guard floored him with a hard screen.

Check this out:

The Celtics and 76ers brought a little hate to London. Morris and Simmons going at it… 👀 pic.twitter.com/N77yH22x1C — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 11, 2018

Simmons absolutely flattened Morris there. It’s clear the rookie put a little extra into that screen but it wasn’t more egregious than what you see at least once a game in the league.

The Sixers and Boston Celtics were playing in London as part of the NBA’s effort at outreach, so we’re not sure this will make the league particularly happy. Boston won the game 114-103.