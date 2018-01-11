VIDEO: No One Has Ever Cared More About the Washington Wizards Than Stephen A. Smith
VIDEO: No One Has Ever Cared More About the Washington Wizards Than Stephen A. Smith
Kyle Koster | 3 hours ago
Take a seat, get comfortable and inject the fury of
Stephen A. Smith directly into your thickest vein. He does not mince words when it comes to the Washington Wizards. Rarely does one see this type of passion about the NBA in early January. But when the goal is annihilation, there are no days off.
