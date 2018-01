Caron Butler appears on the Spectrum Sportsnet show in Los Angeles covering the Lakers, and recently went all out to the DuckTales theme song. For those that don’t remember, DuckTales was on in the late 80’s, when Butler would have been about 8 years old. Truly a sight to behold. He nailed it.

Caron Butler dancing (and sliding in a milly rock) to DuckTales is the video I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/4ECJe5dFbh — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 11, 2018