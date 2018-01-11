Roundup: New Head of FS1, Jay Leno Thinks Current Late-Night Is Depressing, Warren Buffett Bearish on Bitcoin

Nina Agdal … Ronda Rousey continues to appear bound for WWE … “Louisiana teacher handcuffed, arrested after bringing up brass salary at school board meeting” … Pastor gets standing O from congregation after admitting “sexual incident” with teen … New Diet Coke flavors are coming … New chip coming to headlights to make brights less annoying for other drivers? … South Carolina is considering bringing back the electric chair … All the stats you’re dying to know about PornHub consumption in Canada … Sisters missing after mudslide in California … Is there really a market for a $4,000 treadmill? … The NFL playoffs are streaming on the Yahoo Sports app from here on out … Michael Wolff’s Trump book is sold out basically everywhere and it’ll be 2-4 weeks until major booksellers have it back in stock.

Warren Buffett says with “certainty” that cryptocurrency will end badly [CNBC]

Mark Silverman is the new President of National Networks at Fox Sports, where he will “oversee all programming, production, marketing and digital for Fox Sports, FS1 and FS2.” [SBJ]

Dave Cameron leaving Fangraphs for the Padres [Fangraphs]

“This is the data Snapchat doesn’t want you to see” [Daily Beast]

Hulu hits 17 million subscribers, a 40% increase since May of 2016 [Vulture]

How Paw Patrol became a juggernaut [Globe and Mail]

Someone walked up to Harvey Weinstein at a Scottsdale restaurant and punched him in the face twice [TMZ]

“Men try to ‘redefine’ sexual consent with Blockchain” [Gizmodo]

More ads are coming on Instagram [Ad Age]

Twitter touts the power of its big data partnerships [Variety]

Jay Leno thinks the topical nature of late-night shows makes them depressing now [THR]

A positive review for Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill [Telegraph]

Greek Freak fills Bucks rookie Sterling Brown’s car with popcorn

Skip to the 20-second mark here

Mitch Hedberg narrating Jimmy John’s commercials circa 2005

Randy Savage promo compilation