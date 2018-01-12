PM Roundup: Arielle Kebbel; Josh Donaldson Cashes In; Kyrie Irving Learned From Instagram

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which really wants to be an arbitration-eligible baseball player right now.
Kebbel in Fifty Shades: The criminally underrated Arielle Kebbel is apparently in the next Fifty Shades of whatever movie. She also looked fantastic at the Golden Globes over the weekend:
Donaldson gets paid: The Toronto Blue Jays and third baseman Josh Donaldson shattered the record for arbitration-eligible players on Friday, agreeing to a one-year, $23 million deal. That’s just insane.
Kyrie learns from Instagram: Celtics guard Kyrie Irving claims Instagram taught him the Earth is flat. Crazy coincidence, but Twitter is where I learned gravity is a myth, Friendster is where I found out heliocentricity is a government plot and Tinder is where I learned most of my friends have absolutely zero shame.
Tweet of the Day:
Song of the Day:
