PM Roundup: Arielle Kebbel; Josh Donaldson Cashes In; Kyrie Irving Learned From Instagram

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which really wants to be an arbitration-eligible baseball player right now.

Donaldson gets paid: The Toronto Blue Jays and third baseman Josh Donaldson shattered the record for arbitration-eligible players on Friday, agreeing to a one-year, $23 million deal. That’s just insane.

Kyrie learns from Instagram: Celtics guard Kyrie Irving claims Instagram taught him the Earth is flat. Crazy coincidence, but Twitter is where I learned gravity is a myth, Friendster is where I found out heliocentricity is a government plot and Tinder is where I learned most of my friends have absolutely zero shame.

Tweet of the Day:

Toronto #Raptors officially introduce their new "city" uniform this morning, which they appear to be calling their "OVO Edition Jersey" #NBA So Drake gets two Raptors jerseys; "Toronto" still has none https://t.co/lYBsxym7V2 — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) January 12, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

Song of the Day: