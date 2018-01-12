Broncos' Coaching Staff Reportedly Request Baker Mayfield to Be On Their Senior Bowl Team

The Broncos want to get to know Baker Mayfield.

The Denver staff has requested they get Mayfield on their Senior Bowl roster, according to the game’s executive director Phil Savage. The other team will be coached by the Houston Texans.

In 2016, the Broncos rostered quarterbacks Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch and Trevor Seimian. Every one of the quarterbacks have been briefly considered the quarterback of the future, though Osweiler’s moment in the sun came during his first stint with the team before he left for the Texans.

So here are a few quick thoughts on the Broncos’ decision to ask for Mayfield.