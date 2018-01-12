Chris Fowler Was Pretty Out of It While Calling the National Championship Game

Chris Fowler is riding an incredible wave of good fortune as the last three college football national championship games have been thrilling affairs. There was Alabama’s onside kick-fueled shootout victory in 2016, Clemson’s last-second touchdown last year, and Tua Tagovailoa’s walk-off heave a few days ago. Not telling Fowler how to live his life here, but maybe he wants to stop off in Las Vegas and hit a roulette table the next time he’s in the area.

But as Billy Zane so eloquently put it in Titanic, sometimes a man must make his own luck. And it sounds like Fowler had to fight through illness to deliver a memorable call on Monday night.

I normally have excellent recall of a big event I work. Gets burned in the brain. Not UGA-BAMA. It's mostly a blur. Maybe because I had a fever, head& body aches in the booth. Don't know. But screening it as a fan today was fun… far more enjoyable than calling it. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) January 12, 2018

Anyone who has ever had whatever Fowler had knows just how hazy things can become, especially if there’s medication involved. It’s impressive that he was able to deliver a solid performance and no one was the wiser.

Here’s the biggest moments in one place, and Fowler is up and energetic for all of them.

Get that man a medal … and an Advil.