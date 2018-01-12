Roundup: S-Hole Countries; Bad Media Men & The Jon Gruden Timeline

Missouri governor has some explaining to do … NFL experimenting with playing good games in London … College football storylines you’ll soon tire of … Please invite me over if you buy a 4k projector … Totally out-of-character comments here by Donald Trump … Who happens to have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un … Divisional round announcing assignments … Sports leagues could get a nice chunk of the legalized betting profits … Elon Musk “accidentally” went to a sex party … What did ESPN know about Jon Gruden and when did they know it … Bad news for publishers on Facebook … Norv Turner agrees to become Panthers OC … Flight of the Conchords coming back … What a roller coaster for Wal-Mart employees … Miles Bridges needs to get aggressive … Mark Wahlberg seems nice … Mayberry lost and found … Aubrey Plaza.
I Started the Media Men List. My name is Moira Donegan. [The Cut]
The Grobber. One of a kind in Chicago radio. [The Athletic]
What stories is Steve Bannon going to tell? [The Daily Beast]
It is weird that Tonya Harding is being lauded. [USA Today]
SEC football teams need tighter safeguards on their playbooks. [CBS]
New Fall Out Boy.
Sweet fancy Moses.
Nutmegs are awesome, but what about this pic.twitter.com/vhtFa8svkp
— Andre Landgraf (@deh_landgraf) January 11, 2018
