LeBron James Questions Newspaper Columnist's Defensive Ability

One of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ not-so-hidden problems is an inconsistent defense. The team has given up 127, 127, and 133 points in their last three games. Buffalo News columnist Jerry Sullivan had the audacity to ask LeBron James about the turnstile-like defending and elicited a rather snarky response.

I asked LeBron James what it says about the defense that 3 highest-scoring games against of year are in last 3 games: ""That if we put you in the lineup, we'd probably give up even more, because you look like you couldn't guard anybody." — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) January 12, 2018

Here’s what Sullivan looks like. He’s the one on the left.

This is me with Bill Kellick, Lewiston native and Niagara grad, last week. He's press chief for USA TAekwondo pic.twitter.com/g3l4xdMrJR — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) August 22, 2016

I’ll tell you what: just on pure sight, there are definitely more exploitable matchups happening all over the country right now at YMCAs and rec clubs. You see that gleam in Sullivan’s eye? That’s a little bit of hustle shining through, suggesting he’ll dive for a loose ball or two.

Sullivan himself had a rebuttal.

Or "Even at 62 years old, I 'd take one more charge than your sorry team did tonight." https://t.co/rQbU61rs6L — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) January 12, 2018

To be fair, it was nice to see James muster some defensiveness — even if it came away from the court.