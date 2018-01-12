Ty Lue Takes a Shot at Isaiah Thomas, LeBron Rants, as Cavaliers Fall Apart in Toronto

LeBron James is not happy.

The Cavaliers got blown out again last night, this time in Toronto. (The man in the gray suit with his back to the camera is assistant coach Phil Handy.) That’s six losses in eight games. That’s two straight defeats by 25+.

Consider this: The Raptors had a player – former NC State point guard Lorenzo Brown – suit up in a G-League game Thursday, and then at night he was on the court in the first half as Toronto pulled away from Cleveland.

After the game, Ty Lue poured gasoline on the fire:

JR Smith, who was 0-for-5 and is playing like a 32-year old who senses LeBron is leaving in six months, responded with this:

🤦🏾‍♂️ — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) January 12, 2018

The Cavs are a dumpster fire. Is it temporary? Probably. But they slumped at the end of the regular season last year … then turned it on in the playoffs and went 12-1 against the East. This year the East is significantly improved, and they could end up having to go through Ben Simmons & Joel Embiid in the first round, then Giannis or John Wall in the 2nd round, before a date with Kyrie Irving in the Eastern Conference Finals. They will not go 12-1 again.

This year, they’re a poor defensive team again. Currently, they’re 29th in defensive efficiency. They’re 27th in blocks.

It’s only been four games, but Isaiah Thomas, who is clearly looking to get paid in the offseason, is shooting 35% from the field and 26% on three-pointers. It’s early.

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Will Cleveland part with that coveted Brooklyn Nets pick to improve the team? There’s really only one player who could make them a true Championship contender – that’s Paul George. Will OKC part with him to rent him for six months?

As the NFL season winds down, the NBA season sure is getting exciting.