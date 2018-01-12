WATCH: Larry Nance Jr. Throws Down Huge Alley-Oop

Larry Nance Jr. needs to be in the dunk contest. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is one of the NBA’s top dunkers and he badly wants to participate in the event. He gave us another reason to stump for his inclusion Thursday night.

Nance threw down a thunderous dunk off an alley-oop from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the Lakers matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. He had to got ridiculously high just to get the ball and it’s amazing he was able to finish it.

Check this out:

It was just as good in picture form:

Reach all the way back for it Mr. Nance!! #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/5Oi5Z8Gcex — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 12, 2018

Nance’s father, Larry Sr., won the NBA’s first dunk contest in 1984. It’s time Larry Jr. gets his chance.