Rob Gronkowski is no dummy. Not only does he know Tide PODs are only for laundry, he also knows you shouldn’t be eating them. Because apparently, that’s a thing.

The New England Patriots All-Pro tight end has a message to anyone dining on PODs: “NO!”

I’ve partnered with @Tide to make sure you know, Tide PODs are for doing laundry. Nothing else! https://t.co/Oo7n7ZZpbG — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 13, 2018

Watch:

I’ll be honest, I don’t usually go to Gronk for life advice, but I’m gonna follow his lead on this one and see where it takes me.