Tony Romo’s enthusiasm for color commentary has been refreshing this NFL season, but as part of the conversation in tonight’s Pats blowout he said that “nobody” else wanted to hire Bill Belichick when New England did.

While Belichick was a great hire, this is patently untrue. His stock was set back a few years by his tenure with the Browns, but Belichick was set to be head coach of the Jets. He famously wrote his resignation letter on a napkin before taking the Patriots job.