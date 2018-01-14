WATCH: Andrew Sendejo Knocked Out By Michael Thomas After Brutal Hit

Andrew Sendejo got knocked out during the Divisional Round matchup between his Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Vikings safety was drifting in coverage when Saints receiver Michael Thomas ran his pattern right into him.

While Thomas didn’t appear to intentionally target Sendejo, the hit he put on the defender was absolutely brutal. Sendejo was clearly knocked out, as he laid on the turf without moving for a good while before finally being escorted off the field.

Check it out:

The Saints scored a touchdown on the next play to cut Minnesota’s lead to 17-7.