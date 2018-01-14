Ball Bros Go Scoreless in Pro Debut

Brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball failed to live up to the hype in their professional debut in Lithuania, going a combined 0-for-7 from the field and scoring no points in a 95-86 loss to Lietkabelis Panevezys.
LiAngelo played nine minutes, missing all three of his shots while his 16-year-old brother, LaMelo, went 0-for-4 in five minutes.
Their father, LaVar, had some remarks about all that, if you’re into that sort of thing.
LiAngelo made a 3, but was out of bounds when he did it, and LaMelo got a dunk after time expired.
Comments