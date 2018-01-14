Ball Bros Go Scoreless in Pro Debut

Brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball failed to live up to the hype in their professional debut in Lithuania, going a combined 0-for-7 from the field and scoring no points in a 95-86 loss to Lietkabelis Panevezys.

LiAngelo played nine minutes, missing all three of his shots while his 16-year-old brother, LaMelo, went 0-for-4 in five minutes.

Their father, LaVar, had some remarks about all that, if you’re into that sort of thing.

LaVar (and some fans) sound off on LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball's scoreless pro debut in Lithuania (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/Tmxt3I7B91 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 13, 2018

LiAngelo made a 3, but was out of bounds when he did it, and LaMelo got a dunk after time expired.