Draymond Green Prepares for Games in Cold Cities with a Nice Hot Bath and Some Luther Vandross

Sometimes you just need to knock the chill off your bones, you know?

Born and raised in Michigan, Draymond Green knows a little something about that. But if you want to take that hot bath to another level, he’s got the answer for that, too.

Luther Vandross.

I recommend a nice herbal tea as well.

