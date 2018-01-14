Draymond Green Prepares for Games in Cold Cities with a Nice Hot Bath and Some Luther Vandross
By: Tully Corcoran | 1 hour ago
Sometimes you just need to knock the chill off your bones, you know?
Born and raised in Michigan, Draymond Green knows a little something about that. But if you want to take that hot bath to another level, he’s got the answer for that, too.
Luther Vandross.
I recommend a nice herbal tea as well.
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, Luther Vandross, News, NBA
