Golf Channel Running Skeleton Crews at Tournaments During Labor Dispute [UPDATE]

The Golf Channel and its camera and technical crews, aka tournament technicians union, are currently in a labor dispute. TheBigLead reached out to Golf Channel spokesperson and received no immediate response. However, the field at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic received the message below:
A Golf Channel cameraman responded to NoLayingUp’s initial tweet about the dispute stating that the crews are not happy that their health insurance has been canceled.
Golf Channel issued the following statement via email:
“Golf Channel has been working on negotiating an agreement for nine months with a union that represents our live tournament technicians. Those efforts have not yet yielded a resolution, and we look forward to reaching a mutually agreeable contract. However, some technicians have chosen to walk off the job today. We have contingency plans in place, and will continue to deliver coverage. Thank you to our viewers for their patience.”
