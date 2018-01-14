Golf Channel Running Skeleton Crews at Tournaments During Labor Dispute [UPDATE]

The Golf Channel and its camera and technical crews, aka tournament technicians union, are currently in a labor dispute. TheBigLead reached out to Golf Channel spokesperson and received no immediate response. However, the field at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic received the message below:

A Golf Channel cameraman responded to NoLayingUp’s initial tweet about the dispute stating that the crews are not happy that their health insurance has been canceled.

It is true … We are not happy campers since the Golf Channel NBC Golf CANCELED our Health Insurance Coverage 6 months ago. Then they say we're a family. — John G Boeddeker (@MyOfficeWindow) January 14, 2018

Golf Channel issued the following statement via email: